PLAINVILLE — The town is pushing back the deadline to pay real estate and personal property taxes from May 1 to June 1.
The action was allowed by special state authorization due to the virus crisis.
Beginning June 2, interest and penalties will be assessed.
Pay online at epay.cityhallsystems.com.
Payments by credit card carry a service fee from the provider.
Payments by e-check have a fee of 50 cents.
Pay by mail at P.O. Box 1975, Plainville, MA 02762.
There is also a secure lockbox on the side of Town Hall at the main entrance.
Provide a self-addressed stamped envelope if you require a receipt.
Questions? Call the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 508-576-8444 or email taxcollector@plainville.ma.us.
Visit the town website, plainville.ma.us, for more information or to sign up for e-alerts.
