PLAINVILLE -- The special town meeting scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to Dec. 12 because of a growing number of coronavirus cases.
Town Moderator Luke Travis decided on the delay after consultation with selectmen.
"Due to the significant increase in incidents of COVID-19 and in the interest of promoting full member participation and promoting the health and welfare of our citizens and in keeping with the guidelines of the Governor for indoor public meetings," the meeting has been postponed, Travis said.
The meeting is now set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at a location to be determined.
Wednesday's meeting was going to be held in the field house at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham.
"The reason for the move is to come up with a safer format than indoors at the Field House, as many of our residents have expressed concern about having it indoors," selectman Jeff Johnson said.
