PLAINVILLE — Residents at a special town meeting Saturday will vote on several financial and water project matters, and as was the case at a town meeting last summer, it will be conducted drive-in style.
The meeting is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. in the parking lot at King Philip Regional High School, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham.
Due to the significant increase in incidents of the coronavirus, the meeting will be conducted drive-in style in the parking lot, with residents remaining in their vehicles to listen to the meeting proceedings and vote, town officials say.
A quorum of 60 registered voters is required to conduct business, and residents are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to check-in so the meeting can begin promptly.
Voters face a request to borrow $335,000 to fund planning for new well sites that are badly needed.
Also for water projects, residents will be asked to spend $180,000 for the design of new water mains in the Pleasant Street and Grove Street area, and $75,000 for work at the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant.
Both sources of funds would be the water enterprise surplus fund.
The finance committee supports all the articles on the 13-article warrant except a citizen petition that calls for funding the development of a comprehensive financial policy that would provide guidelines to continue the financial well-being of the town.
The meeting had been postponed from Dec. 2 because of a growing number of coronavirus cases.
The meeting was going to be held in the high school fieldhouse, but Town Moderator Luke Travis and selectmen decided the delay was necessary to ensure everyone who wanted to attend could safely.
Selectman Jeff Johnson said many residents had expressed concern with holding the meeting indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.