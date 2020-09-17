For the first time since the state adopted a color-coding system to track coronavirus hot spots, two Sun Chronicle-area towns have ended up in the red -- the worst place to be.
Plainville and Wrentham plunged from the gray and green zones respectively, which are both good, to the red, meaning they recorded more than a daily average of eight cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days, according to figures announced Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.
Plainville’s average was 8.6 per day and Wrentham’s was 9.5.
Both downgrades were attributed to clusters of the disease, one in a family in Plainville and the other at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham.
Maples put out an update of its situation on its website and reported that currently 14 residents and 12 staff members are infected with coronavirus.
Those numbers are different than what the state reported. It said Wrentham had 15 cases over the last two weeks.
Maples officials posted the following statement:
"Please know nursing and administration are working tirelessly to manage this crisis," nursing home officials said. "Our guidance on procedure comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19."
Efforts to stem the spread of the disease include:
- Enhanced infection control precautions in screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting entry to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19.
- Limitations on communal activities.
- Cohorting of COVID-19 positive residents and quarantining for new admissions and current residents.
- Compassionate care bedside visits and virtual visits.
- Outside visits suspended.
Last week, the averages were 3.1 per 100,000 for Plainville, which put it in the gray or best zone, and 3.8 for Wrentham, which put it in the second best green zone.
The actual number of cases reported for each town was 11 and 15, respectively.
Jennifer Thompson, Plainville’s town administrator, said the downgrade to red was due to the spread of the virus in one family.
“While Plainville has seen a marked increase over the last two weeks, it should be noted that the 11 new cases that were reported over the last 14 days involve multiple family members,” she said in a press release. “Given that Plainville is a community with a smaller population and has had an average of between 0-2 cases per week over the last several months, this small rise in positive cases can quickly move Plainville up to the higher classification on the state dashboard.”
She said the state's COVID Rapid Response Team will be working with town officials to monitor positive cases and any new possible cases or exposures.
“Residents are reminded to follow guidance by the state and CDC with regard to face coverings and social distancing,” she said.
Anyone with questions should call the town’s board of health at 508-576-8464, Thompson said.
In Wrentham, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said, "we feel it's imperative residents know that these cases are tied to one cluster in one facility.”
“However, we are taking these numbers very seriously and are urging everyone, please, to closely follow COVID-19 guidance to protect themselves and others."
There’s still a strong need to follow prevention guidelines, he said.
"Wear your mask in public, practice social distancing from others outside your household, wash your hands frequently, and please, if you feel sick or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, stay home," Sweet said.
The increase in cases won’t affect the schools, he said.
“Wrentham Public Schools will continue following its hybrid learning model as the cases are limited to one cluster in one facility,” he said. “King Philip students are currently following a remote learning schedule and will continue to do so, with plans to move to a hybrid learning model later this year as long as public health data supports the transition.”
The remaining eight communities in The Sun Chronicle area either improved their color ranking or stayed the same.
Seekonk improved from green to gray and Foxboro went up from yellow to green.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton retained their yellow status.
But Attleboro moved closer to the red zone with its average number of cases changing from 5.7 to 7.3.
North Attleboro’s average number of cases declined from 5.2 to 5.0 while Norton held steady at 5.0.
Rehoboth and Norfolk retained their gray status, but Rehoboth moved higher in the average number of cases while Norfolk moved lower.
Rehoboth moved from 0 to 1.7 while Norfolk went from 1.7 to 1.1.
