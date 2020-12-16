PLAINVILLE — The state’s only slots parlor endured its worst month of revenues in November as Massachusetts reimposed pandemic curfews and capacity limits on casinos.
Plainridge Park Casino recorded just under $7.6 million in gross gambling revenue during the month. That’s down from slightly less than $10.1 million in October and shows a sharp decrease from a pre-pandemic November 2019 of $10.9 million.
Except for March’s figure of $4.7 million — reflecting the fact that the casino, along with other gaming venues, were shut down by state order in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — it’s Plainridge’s worst performance since its first full month of operation in July of 2015.
All three of the state’s casino sites — Plainridge, Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield — experienced sharp revenue drops in November after months of struggling to recover since reopening this summer in the wake of being closed for months.
Plainridge’s owners, Penn National Gaming, do not comment on the monthly revenue reports.
Plainridge appeared to be handling the recovery better than the other venues as of October.
Its revenues of just over $10 million for the month of October were in fact a slight improvement over September’s figure of $9.9 million as the state’s gaming industry tried to claw its way back from coronavirus imposed restrictions.
Plainridge only returned to 24-hour operation in October.
Now the Route 1 slots parlor and the two other venues are operating under a 9:30 p.m. curfew imposed during the last month.
In September, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the pandemic. Penn National warned it may have to furlough of some of its employees and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
