FOXBORO -- With classes canceled for the remainder of the school year, local administrators are contemplating a variety of commencement scenarios in hopes of celebrating the accomplishments of Foxboro’s would-be graduates without sacrificing coronavirus safety protocols.
These include the prospect of canceling some senior activities, broadcasting pared-down ceremonies live on cable access television or postponing them until later in the summer when restrictions on public assembly might be relaxed or even lifted.
High school graduation this year originally had been scheduled for Sunday, June 7.
Saying on Monday there has been no shortage of “creative thinking” on the topic, Superintendent Amy Berdos told school board members that families of this year’s graduates are being surveyed in hopes of gauging their reaction to various options.
She said these survey responses will help school officials define a graduation week program that will be realistic in public safety expectations, but still rewarding for participating families.
“Our hearts break for the seniors,” Berdos said, noting that local families have waited to celebrate this milestone ever since their children were enrolled in preschool.
Berdos this week confirmed that plans already are underway to conduct some graduation-week activities in a virtual environment. These include both Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 2, and the traditional Class Night ceremonies on Thursday, June 4.
Although details have yet to be finalized, she suggested this approach will preserve a measure of anticipation when making any announcements regarding award recipients.
While understandably anxious to “honor those time-honored traditions,” Berdos said the issue of commencement itself is more complex -- even though it appears the pandemic may have passed its most acute phase in Massachusetts, with fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths being reported daily.
Federal guidelines call for two straight weeks of declining numbers before states can even begin to relax some restrictions on public assembly and social distancing.
Among the commencement options being considered are a short-form virtual graduation on Sunday, June 7, with student leaders delivering speeches live on local access cable. Another possibility could involve hosting a more traditional ceremony -- with appropriate limits on public gathering -- later this summer.
But Berdos said the fluid nature of the Bay State’s coronavirus pandemic response would make it impractical to plan and coordinate a traditional commencement ceremony without knowing for certain that even limited public gatherings would be allowable.
“We don’t know what the summer will look like in terms of guidance and social distancing,” she said.
Beyond high school commencement, Berdos said building principals also remain alert to students scheduled for significant transitions next September -- particularly incoming kindergarteners, fourth-graders transitioning to middle school and eighth-graders headed for Foxboro High School.
With all face-to-face contact either canceled or strictly limited, “step-up days” and other activities designed to ease students’ transition fears have been canceled.
“Those transition times can be anxiety producing, especially this year,” said school board Chairwoman Tina Belanger.
With this in mind, fellow board member Richard Pearson called for patience and understanding, noting that school officials are making triage-like decisions to prioritize those matters considered most critical.
“It’s obviously not going to look the same,” Pearson said. “It’s going to look different.”
