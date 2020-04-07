SEEKONK -- State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 195 Tuesday morning which involved an ambulance and a courier van containing Covid-19 samples.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the Rhode Island border.
Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Fire Marshal's office, said the containers with the coronavirus samples were not compromised as result of the accident.
The van was shipping the samples to a lab and were taken to their destination following the crash, Mieth said.
No other details were immediately available about the samples.
The state Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the incident because of the cargo.
A Warren, R.I., ambulance taking a patient to Rhode Island Hospital was the other vehicle involved in the accident.
Seekonk ambulances took the Warren patient and two other victims as a precaution to Rhode Island Hospital, Seekonk fire Capt. Sandra Lowery said.
Rhode Island State Police also responded.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police from the Dartmouth barracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.