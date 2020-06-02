ATTLEBORO — A local man was arrested Tuesday on charges he broke into the Capron Park Zoo at night and tried in vain to go “look at the monkeys” living on an island on the grounds of the facility, police said.
The suspect, Joseph Villa, 52, was identified through information in his wallet, which was found at the zoo, and through security videotape, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook said.
Villa was arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday walking on County Street near Olive Street. He gave his address as 244 County St., a sober house across from Capron Park.
The zoo has been closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are working on reopening but no date has been set.
Cook said Villa admitted to drinking and going to the zoo about 7 p.m. Monday.
“He told the officers, when he was asked what he wanted to accomplish, ‘I was drunk and wanted to go look at the monkeys,’” Cook said.
Actually, Villa was allegedly trying to visit the zoo’s lemurs, which are primates from Madagascar. Five of them live on two islands in a pond at the zoo.
According to police, Villa broke into the zoo through a chain-link fence and walked around the grounds. He then got into a small zoo boat and started to paddle to one of the islands, but abandoned the plan when the boat got stuck on a walkway, Cook said.
Villa swam back to shore, which is where police found his wallet and some wet clothing, the officer said.
No animals at the zoo were harmed and no other damage was reported.
The break-in was discovered by zoo workers when they arrived for work Tuesday morning. They noticed the boat out of place, reviewed security videotape and saw footage of someone walking around, zoo director Lew Stevens said.
Staff at the zoo are trained to care for the lemurs but strangers who approach them could get bitten, Stevens said.
“Somebody that they wouldn’t know might have a very problematic experience,” he said.
Police were called to the zoo about 8:50 a.m. and searched the area until about 10:15 a.m. with the help of Seekonk K9 Sgt. Adam Laprade and his partner Mattis.
Officers Alex D’Agostino, Brendan Sherratt, Eric Hohlfeld and Sgt. Richard Campion investigated the case.
About 11 a.m., Villa was spotted by Sherratt and Hohlfeld and arrested without incident.
He faces charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, larceny of property valued at less than $1,200 and vandalizing property, Cook said.
Villa was expected to be arraigned by video conference at Attleboro District Court.
