PLAINVILLE — It seems like some scammers believe more people will be ordering online from Amazon during the coronavirus outbreak and taking advantage of it.
Police reported an attempt to scam a resident who got an unsolicited call from someone who left a message claiming to be from Amazon regarding a delayed delivery.
If anyone gets a similar message, they should not call the number left on the message. The person will attempt to get your personal information, according to police.
If any resident believes the call may be legitimate, police recommend calling Amazon customer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.