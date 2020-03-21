State police are warning of a scam in which individuals in a white van wearing haz-mat suits are claiming to check homes for the coronavirus.
State police said they looked into a Facebook post about the scam and determined at least one incident may have occurred in central Massachusetts.
The individuals were reportedly going from house to house saying they had to enter to check for the coronavirus. Once inside, they take residents’ vital signs to distract them and steal from their houses.
State police say anyone coming to your home to check for the virus is perpetrating a scam and to call 911 to report the incident.
