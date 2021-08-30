WRENTHAM — With the new school year set to begin, dozens of students and parents received coronavirus vaccine shots Monday outside King Philip Regional High.
Students in King Philip, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk schools and their families were able to get their shots at an afternoon “pop-up” vaccine clinic.
“I think it’s a great idea, it makes it super easy,” said Rebekah Gable of Wrentham, a senior at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin. “It’s great right before school.”
Kyleigh Borden, who is going into 10th grade at KP High and lives in Plainville, also pointed to the ease of getting a shot.
“Very helpful,” Borden said. “She (the vaccine administrator) did it quick. I didn’t even realize I got the shot.”
Her mother, Bryn Lacey, also decided to get her vaccine.
“It’s awesome,” Lacey said. “It’s very convenient, easy for kids.”
The clinic was held under a white tent at the bus loop.
The school districts, in collaboration with Cataldo Pro EMS of Malden/Chelsea, hosted the clinic for students 12 and older, family members and school staff.
Cataldo employees, each with a laptop, staffed the clinic. There were check-in and prep stations.
“It’s been a pretty good turnout, pretty steady, a lot of kids,” said Kate O’Leary, a physician assistant with Cataldo, which has been holding such clinics for schools and at community events.
King Philip Wellness Director Dot Pearl said she was also pleased with how smooth the clinic was going.
“It’s been a nice steady flow,” Pearl said. “We’re trying to increase the number of vaccinated 12- to 17-year-old students.”
By 4 p.m., 23 people had received shots, and there were appointments booked for more than 40.
There were some walk-ins, but advanced registration was preferred.
“Some parents, because their kids were here, they made the decision to get it,” O’Leary said.
There weren’t many staff among the appointments.
“We had a pretty good percentage” who are vaccinated, Pearl said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one shot, but Pfizer requires a followup.
A second dose clinic will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the same location for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Pearl at pearld@kingphilip.org.
