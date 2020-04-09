"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night" stop the mail from being delivered, the Postal Service creed goes.
But in the time of coronavirus, residents are being asked to do their part, and that means keeping their distance.
"We are asking people to not approach our carriers to accept delivery. Let the carrier leave the mailbox before collecting the mail," Mike Rakes, manager of the service's Greater Boston District, said in a statement Thursday.
"With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier," Rakes said.
Postal workers are following social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
If a delivery requires a signature, Rakes said, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell.
The carriers maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval, Rakes said.
The CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General say there is currently no evidence that the virus is being spread through the mail, according to Rakes.
"With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees and the public safe," he said.
