ATTLEBORO -- A national organization has cited the state’s Probate and Family Court, headed by Attleboro jurist John Casey, for an innovate child support program started during the pandemic.
The National Child Support Enforcement Association selected the court’s remote child support case conference session as the recipient of its 2021 Innovative Collaboration & Partnership Award.
Casey, the probate and family court’s chief justice, accepted the award at the NCSEA 2021 Leadership Symposium in Austin, Texas, in early August.
The organization recognized the court for its precedent-setting and innovative remote child support conference program, according to a Trial Court spokesperson.
The concept for the remote sessions developed from the need to hear child support cases safely during the pandemic, Casey said in an email.
Before the pandemic, these types of cases were processed when hundreds of people would come to court at the same time to meet with court and state Department of Revenue staff on child support arrangements, Casey said.
“The court needed to hear thousands of child support cases and began problem solving” by examining its practices on days the cases were heard, he said.
The initiative started with a pilot program in September 2020, hearing cases over the phone.
“The pilot was so successful that we were able to expand it statewide beginning in October 2020 to two recall judges hearing over 300 cases per week on Zoom. Since then, over 7,000 remote child support case conference sessions have been held,” Casey said.
While there are many barriers to people coming into court due to the pandemic, “through this initiative we’ve been able to maintain the quality of the process, while making it more convenient for court users,” Casey said.
Casey was appointed chief justice of the Probate and Family Court in 2018 after 12 years on the bench. Previously he was an Attleboro lawyer for 24 years.
