When Attleboro High School senior Jacob Kane heard news that school would be closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t think much of it.
“I thought it would be a short closure,” he said. “I hadn’t known how serious the coronavirus was at the time.”
But when he realized major school events like prom would also be canceled, the reality of it all began to sink in.
“I feel as though my fellow seniors and I definitely missed out on a normal prom experience. I understand that they’re trying to move it, but it’s very frustrating, especially because my date already bought two dresses.”
Last Friday, Kane and other members of his senior class participated in an “unprom,” where seniors took pictures of themselves in their prom outfits doing normal daily tasks, such as cooking and cleaning.
“It’s a cool event,” Kane said. “It gives people a reason to get dressed up even though prom was postponed.”
Kane said he missed “the feeling of community” he gets from school the most.
To compensate for the loss, he and his classmates reminisce on all the memories they have made so far in the school year and often discuss their “hopeful” summer plans, he said.
In an email, AHS Principal Bill Runey encouraged seniors and their families to “reflect on the positive things that have taken place” during the school year.
“You have been very successful this year in the realms of service; performing arts; visual arts; athletics; and, of course, your academic performance,” Runey said in the email. “Those are memories that no virus can ever take away from you! Your legacy as a class is outstanding, and your resilience in this moment will only strengthen it.”
Runey went on to say that adversity is something everyone must face in their lives.
“As a Blue Pride Community, our response to adversity has always been to pick ourselves up off of the deck and do our best to keep pushing forward,” he said.
Runey said a prom — or any school event — will only happen if school is back in session and the governor allows meetings on a larger scale.
He added, “...we can all do our part to increase the chances of returning to normalcy by following many of the guidelines that are being given to us in terms of staying home and employing other healthy habits. Helping to stop community spread will benefit everyone.”
Attleboro senior Isabella Royster had already purchased a prom dress before the announcement was made to cancel the event until further notice. Currently, her dress is stuck at the tailor.
“I’ve been looking forward to it for so long, and looking forward to the night I get to dress up and be with all my favorite people in one place,” she said. “I love proms and getting to experience them is one of the best feelings in the world.”
Royster said she is bored and misses her friends a lot since school closed.
“I feel like a lot of us took it for granted and didn’t realize how fast it could all be taken away from us,” Royster said.
AHS senior Jill See posted a video of herself dancing on the video-sharing app TikTok. She’s wearing the blue gown she was supposed to wear to prom.
See said she plans on wearing her prom dress and her graduation cap to a Harry Styles concert in October.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, Norton High School senior Alexis Pryharski wrote about the sense of loss she is feeling over possibly not returning to her senior year.
“As I sit listening to my mom talk about how long it took to do her hair, as I walk to my friend’s house seeing the limos, as I try on a dress that makes me feel so beautiful, I anticipate what senior prom feels like. What throwing your cap feels like,” she said. “I am a class of 2020 senior, and I’m never going to know what that feels like.”
Pryharski said her class felt more unified than ever on her first day of senior year.
“We talked about how individualistic we have become, all while becoming each other’s best friends,” she said. “Senior year was our homecoming, our final goodbye, and we were all ready to make the most of it.”
But once the coronavirus came around, she said it began to sink in that her final days were coming sooner than anticipated. “This is never the senior year we hear our parents and grandparents talk about in the kitchen,” Pryharski said. “But this is ours.”
