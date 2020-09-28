NORTON — An alleged drunken driver charged with manslaughter in the death of a passenger in his car in June also had cocaine in his system, a prosecutor said Monday during a court hearing.
Prosecutors last week received the results of blood tests on Russell Stone, 60, who is accused of purposely slamming into a tree on Oak Street on June 7, killing one of his two passengers, Assistant District Attorney Michael Cahillane said during a video conference call in Attleboro District Court.
The prosecutor did not offer any more details about the test results and Stone’s lawyer declined to comment on them.
Stone, of 6 Holman St., Attleboro, was allegedly over twice the legal limit for alcohol when he drove at a high rate of speed into a stone wall and tree, according to Cahillane.
Killed in the crash was Theresa McNutt, 36, of Attleboro, a rear seat passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prior to the crash, Stone had threatened to kill his passengers, Cahillane said.
Stone and the other passenger, Valerie Keany, were injured and treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He has pleaded innocent and been held on $7,500 cash bail since his arrest July 30.
Stone’s lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, asked a judge Monday to lower his client’s bail because the prosecution had not yet sought an indictment against him to try the case in superior court.
In addition, Steingold said a preliminary investigation turned up evidence to question whether Stone said the statements attributed to him prior to the crash.
Steingold said his client could afford only $2,050 cash bail and would agree to wear a GPS bracelet and submit to alcohol testing.
But Cahillane urged Judge Edmund Mathers to keep the bail the same, noting the mounting evidence against the defendant, his criminal record and history of violating his probation.
“The case for the commonwealth is a strong case,” Cahillane said.
He said part of the case has already been presented to the grand jury and the panel is scheduled to hear testimony from a witness next week. He argued delays in the grand jury were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A grand jury meets behind closed doors to hear evidence presented by prosecutors and decides whether there is enough to issue an indictment to charge a defendant in superior court.
After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Mathers declined to lower Stone’s bail and continued the case to Oct. 29.
