ATTLEBORO — The crowds were thinner than many past years for the opening night of the annual holiday light display at LaSalette Shrine, but that was likely more due to the wet weather than the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands, though, did turn out Thanksgiving night to the Park Street (Route 118) shrine to usher in the holiday season.
By the time the lights were turned on at 5 p.m., the rain had pretty much stopped, with just remnants of the rainy but mild day: puddles and mist, with a partial, glowing moon peering through clouds.
During the opening ceremonies, which featured Father Pat singing “Silent Night,” a LaSalette representative mentioned the virus crisis and paid tribute to physicians, nurses and others, as well as victims. He asked for sympathy, patience and safety.
There are some changes this year at the Christmas Celebration of Lights due to the pandemic. Everyone has to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines, and there are occupancy limits for indoor facilities such as the International Creche Museum.
That didn’t dampen enthusiasm for the popular event, though. If anything, the light display lifted spirits even more than usual in a troubled year.
“We come every year, it’s a family tradition,” said Jackie Struglia of North Attleboro, who was with three other family members.
As usual, Clopper the Donkey was a favorite stop for children at the manger.
Other kids enjoyed the fire pits at the food court even while there was no need for their heat given the mild but wet weather.
The Jordan family of Cumberland were all decked out in there Christmas sweaters and hats for their visit to the light display.
“It’s great. We come here every year,” Theodore Jordan said of his wife and two children.
Hot chocolate is usually a big seller but not this night.
In fact, the thermometer peaked at 60 in the late morning and was still reading in the upper 50s in the early evening, the Attleboro Water Department said. Just over a half-inch of rain was recorded.
The lights go on every night from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3 on over 10 acres at the shrine. Turnout is usually heavy on weekends and around Christmas.
There is no charge for entrance or parking but donations are accepted.
This year marks the 67th for what has turned into the biggest holiday light display in the area and largest religious display in New England.
This year’s theme is “Light from Afar.”
Special Masses, again with occupancy restrictions, are set for Christmas Eve, 4 p.m. (children), and 6 p.m.; Christmas Midnight Mass; Christmas Day, 12:10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m.; and New Year’s Day, 12:10 and 4 p.m.
For more information, visit lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
