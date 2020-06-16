PLAINVILLE — Community members are being asked to show their support for local educators next week.
Last month, 36 local school employees — including faculty and staff — received layoff notices, according to the several teachers who are organizing a pair of rallies.
They are urging residents to help save the jobs by supporting an upcoming override vote on the town’s June 29 election ballot.
The override would mean owners of the average $391,000 home would pay $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year. That translates to $62 per month or a little over $2 a day, according to the town.
The rallies will be Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30- 9:30 a.m.
Organizers have asked other teachers, parents, students and community members to meet at the corners of routes 106 and 152 for the rallies. If there are enough people taking part, some will move to the corner of routes 106 and 1A in the center of town.
Educational staff in Norfolk and in the separate King Philip Regional School District have also received what are called “non-renewal notices,” according to school officials.
School districts by law must notify staff whose jobs are being eliminated. But, not all those notified will actually be laid off. Usually, those positions will be restored once schools know what they will receive in state financial aid.
Kim Teague, a special education teacher in Plainville and one of the organizers of the rallies, noted, “We’ve been through this before but I don’t think the town has ever seen the devastating effect this will have. We are in a much different situation this year.”
The proposed layoffs represent nearly a quarter of the local school workforce, from teachers to custodians to staff, she said.
Voters will be asked June 29 to back a $3.25 million override of the state property tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
The override proposal will be on a special election ballot within the June 29 annual town election.
Along with the school department notices, police and fire departments have also been preparing for layoffs.
What had been an approximately $4.5 million budget shortfall this year has now been brought down to $3.12 million through various reductions, town officials say.
Ashley Niland, also a special education teacher in town, said a group of teachers organized the rallies, which have the support of the Plainville Education Association. But she emphasized they are not union officers and the rally is not directed against the school administration or school committee.
“We are doing it because we wanted to get this out in the community,” Niland said. “We are all in this together.”
