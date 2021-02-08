ATTLEBORO — Tucked in a bill proposed by state Sen. Becca Rausch to address racial and income disparities in the pandemic vaccination rollout is a mandate for a COVID-19 testing facility in Attleboro.
In December, the Needham Democrat said she was dismayed that Attleboro was left off the list of free state Stop the Spread sites announced by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Rausch, who represents Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville, North Attleboro and half of Attleboro at the Statehouse, had called the area a “testing desert” despite the fact that its communities are in the red zone for COVID-19.
She was supported by other area legislators in sending a letter to Baker requesting a Stop the Spread site in Attleboro.
Last week she filed a bill that, among other things, would mandate a site in the city and other “gateway” cities and communities.
The bill, filed Thursday, seeks to improve the state’s COVID-19 vaccination response and increase its delivery in communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Rausch.
“Even those who are eligible for a COVID vaccine cannot get an appointment unless they have internet and car access, ample time to spare, literacy in specific languages, and technological proficiency,” she said in a statement.
“This bill significantly strengthens immunization implementation and infrastructure statewide by advancing racial, economic, and regional equity in vaccination access and outreach,” Rausch said.
Rausch quoted statistics from the state Department of Public Health weekly state report from last Thursday which showed Black people account for 2.6 percent of those who have received at least one vaccine dose, while Latino residents accounted for 3.3 percent.
Since March, according to Rausch, communities with the highest concentrations of populations of color, people living in overcrowded housing, low-income households and frontline workers have been disproportionately represented in state’s COVID-19 case count.
Furthermore, she said, after adjusting for age, Black, Hispanic and Asian residents also experienced much higher death rates from the coronavirus.
Rausch filed the bill with Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz and Rep. Liz Miranda, both Boston Deomcrats, and Rep. Mindy Domb, D-Amherst.
It requires the Baker Administration to take a number of steps, including appointing a director of vaccination equity and outreach.
In addition, it requires the partnering with “trusted” local organizations, including local boards of health, for direct outreach campaigns.
The outreach effort would include phone calls, text messages, door-to-door canvassing and interactive digital events to deliver information and support relative to the vaccine in the hardest-hit communities.
In addition, it seeks the creation of a mobile vaccination program in communities with the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests and the appointment of an expert on vaccine disinformation to the Vaccine Advisory Group.
It also requires that detailed vaccination implementation and equity plans be made publicly available in addition to making weekly updates on the status of the rollout.
Massachusetts ranks in the bottom half of the nation in per-capita vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and currently lacks a comprehensive plan to deliver vaccines to its communities hardest hit by the pandemic, Rausch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.