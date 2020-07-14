WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Open Space Committee is hosting a virtual public forum Thursday to present its draft Open Space and Recreation Plan.
The forum will be held via Zoom starting at 7:30 p.m.
Completing a plan that gains approval from the state Division of Conservation Services serves two primary purposes: to guide future town decisions pertaining to open space and recreation, and to make the town eligible for grants that can be used to purchase open space and develop or rehabilitate recreation facilities.
Public participation is a key component of preparing a plan.
The first public forum to present results of a survey of residents, as well as goals and objectives, was held last October.
Thursday's forum will include a presentation summarizing the draft plan and will solicit comments.
A copy of the draft is available for review on the Open Space Committee page of the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us.
To join the forum, go to this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88221704790?pwd=RVpqQThwc25EZDZRclBQMEtobTFoQT09.
It can also be found on the town website under “Posted Meetings.”
