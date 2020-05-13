The American Red Cross is conducting five blood drives in the Attleboro area starting Friday at the American Legion on Route 1A in Wrentham.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment in order to donate. Many locations will not accept walk-in donors.
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The blood or platelets collected will help patients experiencing health crises during the coronavirus crisis, Kelly Isenor, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, said.
"As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected," she said.
The first blood drive in the area will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the American Legion at 595 South St. (Route 1A), in Wrentham.
The other drives are as follows:
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 19, at the AAA office on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
- From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 24, at the Attleboro Moose Lodge at 241 Thacher St., Attleboro.
- From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 27, at the Norton Media Center at 184 West Main St., Norton.
- From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28, at Gillette Stadium at Patriot Place in Route 1 in Foxboro.
Blood donors will receive a special Red Cross "We’re all in this together" T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Donors, staff and volunteers are required to wear a face mask while at the blood drives and proper social distancing measures will be implemented, Isenor said.
The temperatures of all staff, donors and volunteers will be checked before they are allowed into a drive to make sure they are healthy, Isenor said.
This is in addition to the temperature check that is part of the normal blood donation process, she said, meaning donors will have it checked twice.
Donors are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the drive and throughout the donation process, Isenor said.
"Our staff already wear gloves and change them between donors, and disinfect surfaces between donors, but we’ve increased the frequency of those disinfections as well," Isenor said.
All donor-touched surfaces are wiped down constantly. Beds are spaced six feet apart as well as the chairs in the waiting area and post-donation refreshments area, Isenor said.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, no guests or children will be allowed to enter a blood drive, she said.
Currently, the Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs thanks to the many people who have already given blood or platelets or scheduled appointments for the near future, Isenor said.
However, because no one knows how long the pandemic will last, the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to ensure blood products are readily available for weeks to come, she said.
"As you know," Isenor said, "blood is perishable so it cannot be stockpiled."
Isenor said donors have turned out for drives but the number of African-American donors has dropped by more than half since mid-March.
"Understandably, we believe this number has decreased at least in part to disproportionate COVID-19 infection rates for communities of color compared to other groups," Isenor said.
However, the Red Cross needs the help of African American blood donors to ensure a diverse blood supply. Blood transfused to patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, must be matched very closely to reduce the risk of complications, Isenor said.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.