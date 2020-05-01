In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Red Cross is asking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for current patients.
People who have fully recovered have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus, officials said.
It’s known as “convalescent plasma” and it’s being evaluated as treatment for serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 cases, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening.
Go to redcrossblood.org to find out if you qualify to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.