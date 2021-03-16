ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux announced Tuesday that the city will be part of a regional coronavirus vaccination clinic.
When the site will open, however, is unknown at this time due to the lack of vaccine.
The state’s Department of Public Health approved the city’s application which was made jointly with four other communities.
The announcement came early Tuesday morning.
Heroux said the site will be run at LaSalette Shrine on Mondays and will have the capacity to deliver 750 shots with 10-12 clinicians administering the vaccinations.
Any resident of Massachusetts will be eligible as long they fall into the categories of people currently approved for vaccinations.
More news concerning the registration process and timeline will be coming, he said.
The other communities in the joint effort are Taunton, Fall River, Somerset and Swansea.
Each will have a separate clinic in their towns except for Somerset and Swansea which will share one.
Each will administer the vaccine on different days of the week.
