ATTLEBORO — A regional vaccination clinic promised to the city by the state’s Department of Public Health remains on hold and a local official said it may still be weeks away.
“We met with DPH (Monday) and they still do not have a date at this time,” Attleboro Health Agent Jessica Horsman said in an email. “We are hopeful (it will start) in the next few weeks.”
Attleboro applied to the state for a regional clinic along with Taunton, Somerset, Fall River and Swansea.
The application was approved three weeks ago.
Each community will have their own clinic on a specified day of the week. Attleboro’s day is scheduled to be Mondays at LaSalette Shrine.
The clinic will have the capacity to deliver 750 doses per session.
A request for comment from the state’s Coronavirus Command Center at DPH was not immediately answered on Wednesday.
However, the allocation of vaccine doses to Massachusetts has increased over the last few weeks and that could be a positive sign.
A shortage of vaccine has limited a number of providers from being able to administer the shots.
The administration of Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced Tuesday that the state got 444,930 first and second doses this week from the federal government.
Another 254,490 were received by CVS through the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program.
All told that’s 699,420 first and second doses, which equals about 10 percent of the state’s population of 6.9 million.
That’s an increase of 150,620 doses, or 27 percent, since March 25, when 548,800 first and second doses were delivered to the state.
Once a start date for the regional clinic is known, more information will be made public about how to register for an appointment, officials said.
The site will have 10-12 clinicians available to administer the vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, 4,111,327 first or second doses had been administered in the state, which is about 59 percent of Massachusetts’ 6,964,382 residents.
Out of that number, 1,571,073 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That number equals 22 percent of the state’s population.
Those who are eligible can preregister for a vaccination at vaccinesignup.mass.gov
The site has preregistered more than a million people so far, according to a press release from the Baker-Polito administration on Wednesday.
The release said the site will offer more choices next week.
“To date, around 1.5 million people have preregistered using our system, with over 800,000 having been contacted with the opportunity to book appointments,” the press release said. “Next week, the user experience for the preregistration system will change...people will have the opportunity to select their vaccination location before proceeding to select from available appointments.”
