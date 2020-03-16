Registry of Motor Vehicle offices and AAA offices were closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday.
The Registry says all Class D and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits that have expired or are expiring between March 1 and April 30, will have a 60-day extension applied to the current expiration date.
The extension does not apply to Commercial Driver’s Licenses, according to the Registry.
The extension also does not apply to those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit.
The Registry can still process many translations on line at mass.gov/myrmv
