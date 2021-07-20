REHOBOTH — Rehoboth Democrats have added their voices to those pushing for punitive action against Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin.
Ferreira-Aubin is under fire for social media posts comparing government coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust.
“Statements made and actions taken on social media by school committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin were ignorant and disrespectful, and her defense of them was inexcusable,” Rehoboth Town Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Jacques wrote in a press release emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “We, the Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee, condemn the lack of professionalism that Ms. Ferreira-Aubin has shown and call on the regional school committee to hold her accountable.”
The Sun Chronicle emailed Ferreira-Aubin seeking comment, but did not immediately hear back.
The press release encouraged members of the public to attend the next school committee meeting on Aug. 10 “to address the issue.”
The Dighton Town Democratic Committee weighed in last week along with the superintendent of schools, Anthony Azar, both of whom condemned the comments.
School Committee Chairman Aaron Morse said a censure of some type would be up to the committee.
He said there is no formal process for such an action, nor are there any recall provisions in the ordinances of the towns.
Meanwhile, a petition started by Rehoboth resident Brooke Reeves calling for Ferreira-Aubin to resign has garnered hundreds of signatures.
Ferreira-Aubin compared “vaccine passports” to the numbers tattooed on the arms of those confined in death camps like Auschwitz and Treblinka, two of the six camps central to the Holocaust.
Reeves said Ferreira-Aubin has made other posts that have angered many, including one which made “disparaging remarks” about gender identity.
Ferreira-Aubin has defended her use of the Holocaust to make her point.
She said extreme examples to illustrate a point helps draw attention to it. Her point is apparently to call out government overreach with regard to the use of face masks and potentially “vaccine passports” and the mandating of vaccinations.
Masks have been required by the government in certain situations, but vaccine passports and vaccinations have not.
Such passports theoretically could be required by the government to prove that an individual has been vaccinated against coronavirus.
“When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people’s attention to kind of say, ‘OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now,’” Ferreira-Aubin told WJAR-TV in Providence. “I think it comes down to the parent’s choice, not the school district’s.”
