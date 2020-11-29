REHOBOTH — The budget for the fiscal year that started way back July 1, believe it or not, is up for a vote at the annual town meeting Tuesday that should have been held in the spring.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It is being held in the ballroom at the Ramada Inn, 213 Taunton Ave. (Route 44), in Seekonk, because of social distancing requirements. Entrance is in the back of the building. Masks are mandatory.
Due to the virus crisis, the meeting had been postponed from the spring, and the town has been operating on estimated monthly budgets.
Issues with the regional school budget had actually prompted the town to operate on monthly school budgets starting during the last budget year, with state oversight.
The town meeting is being held partly to set the tax rate for this fiscal year.
In fact, many of the 15 articles on the agenda are related to town finances, with about half requesting funding.
And to streamline the meeting, partly for safety concerns, several articles will be consolidated and voted on in a single vote.
The finance committee is recommending a $31 million budget — a $1.3 million or 4.4% increase — with roughly $19.5 million for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
That is the school committee’s voted assessment, which is a $117,000 increase over the state-imposed budget/assessment last year.
The assessment to the Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton is climbing $278,979, or nearly 55 percent, to $791,501 because of an increase in students from Rehoboth.
The town budget comes in about $10.8 million — a $543,332 or 5.3% hike over last year, with about $3 million for the police department, $448,000 for the fire department, and $457,000 for the highway department.
Another article would earmark the use of funds from town insurance to design, construct, and furnish a new senior center. A fire in September destroyed the facility off Bay State Road.
Also, $600,000 is requested for a new fire engine.
The annual meeting of the Rehoboth Water District is being held as well.
The town meeting could have been contentious but a citizen petition calling for the de-regionalization of the school district, meaning Rehoboth would break away from Dighton, has been postponed.
Selectmen met with the petitioners recently and agreed to hold off on the article until the pandemic has eased.
Because of the coronavirus, residents who attend town meeting will not be allowed to bring their children as has been the case in past years, Town Moderator Bill Cute said.
A presentation from a Nov. 24 financial summit, with the recommended budget and warrant articles presented by finance committee chairman Mike Deignan, is available on the town website, www.rehobothma.gov.
