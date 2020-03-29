REHOBOTH -- The town's annual election and town meeting have been postponed and a race for board of selectmen has fizzled.
Selectmen have voted to move the April 7 election to June 30 -- the latest date allowed under special state authorization due to the coronavirus crisis.
Other area communities such as North Attleboro, Plainville and Norton have also delayed their elections.
Rehoboth has also moved the May 12 annual town meeting to June 16, with a second session scheduled for June 23, if needed.
There were going to be contests for two seats each on the school committee and board of selectmen, but a selectman candidate has dropped out, leaving just the school board race.
Selectmen David Perry Jr. and James Muri were poised to be challenged by Laura E. Dias Samsel, but Samsel notified the town clerk's office she was withdrawing from the election.
That decision, however, came after ballots were printed, and her name will still be listed, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
For the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, Ellen M. Corvi and Aaron Morse are running for two seats along with committee members Anthony Arrigo and Richard Barrett.
No one is officially running for housing authority, a position held by Lynore McKim, but it can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Supported by the Republican Town Committee are Muri, Perry, Morse and Barrett. The Democratic Town Committee is backing Arrigo.
The holders of all positions on the ballot will remain in office until the end of June -- about two months longer than their initial terms.
Applications for absentee ballots for the election are available from the town clerk’s office. Absentee ballot request forms are also available at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/absentee/English-Absentee-Ballot-Application.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.