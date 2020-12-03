REHOBOTH — The budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 was finally approved this week at the annual town meeting that was originally supposed to be held last spring.
A total of 100 residents attended the meeting in the ballroom at the Ramada Inn in Seekonk, and it lasted just a half-hour.
The meeting was held at the Ramada instead of the usual location of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School because of social-distancing requirements.
Due to the lengthy meeting delay caused by the pandemic, the town has been operating on estimated monthly budgets.
“The state recently mandated we hold a town meeting to adopt a budget” for setting the tax rate and sending out property tax bills, finance committee Chairman Michael Deignan said.
Voters unanimously approved the finance committee-recommended $31 million budget, a $1.3 million, or 4.4%, increase over last year. The balanced budget spending requires no service reductions and is based on revenue levels from the past fiscal year, Deignan said.
Roughly $19.5 million is earmarked for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, which with Dighton’s share has a $45.3 million budget.
The $19.5 million from Rehoboth is the school committee’s voted assessment, which is a $177,000 increase over the state-imposed assessment last year.
“We do not have the pressure of a substantial increase in our regional school system assessment to attempt to fund within our levy limit increase, as we have seen in prior years,” Deignan said, thanking school officials for working hard to contain costs.
The assessment to the Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton has climbed $278,979, or nearly 55 percent, to $791,501 because of a sharp increase in students from Rehoboth, and that was also supported.
The town government budget comes in at about $10.8 million — a $543,332, or 5.3%, hike over last year. There’s about $3 million for the police department, $448,000 for the fire department, and $457,000 for the highway department.
The remaining 14 other articles on the warrant were also unanimously approved, and there was no lengthy discussion on any request. All articles concerned finances.
Residents supported creating a special fund to set aside money from town insurance to design, construct, and furnish a new senior center, with a cost not to exceed $4.5 million. A fire destroyed the senior center off Bay State Road in September.
Also, $600,000 was backed for a new fire engine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.