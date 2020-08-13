REHOBOTH -- If town residents want to vote in person in the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 presidential elections, there will be only one place to do it.
Selectmen this week agreed to a request from Town Clerk Laura Schwall to have only one poll, at Palmer River Elementary School on Route 44, for the town's three precincts because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to social distancing protocols, the three individual precincts are unable to safely distance the number of voters expected for the upcoming elections," Schwall said.
Normally, residents would be able to vote at town hall, the senior center and the South Rehoboth fire station.
In agreeing to have only one polling location, town officials noted that many residents are opting to vote by mail instead of in-person.
Voting was also consolidated at the June annual town election because of the pandemic, and the election went smoothly, officials said. All voting was conducted at the senior center, and hours were reduced.
Schwall said the Palmer River School has many advantages, including a central location and easy access from the town's major roadway, Route 44,
"It also meets requirements for site access, parking, handicapped accessibility, voting equipment and secure Wi-Fi access," Schwall said.
Last year the parking lot was resurfaced and an additional exit from the lot to Route 44 was put in. The lot is also suitable for social distancing, officials said.
The school was used as a polling place from 1956 to 2004, when the senior center became a voting location, Schwall noted.
