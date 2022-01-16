The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that hopes to return to a full event in June, will hold its first meeting for team captains virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
The relay returned with two smaller in-person events last June after being forced to hold a virtual relay in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, the relay has raised nearly $4,000 and has 13 teams and 31 participants committed to the 2022 event which is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m., Friday, June 10 through 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11 at the Norton Middle School located off of Route 123. The event is being shifted from Norton High School this year due to the construction of a new turf field at the high school.
Others interested in becoming a part of the relay are invited to participate in the meeting either by registering for the relay at www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma or by sending an email to Brittney Toth, the regional senior development manager of the American Cancer Society, at brittney.toth@cancer.org.