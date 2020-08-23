ATTLEBORO — The small hill on the property of the Attleboro Arts Museum was dotted with 100 Relay For Life luminaria bags on Saturday night, creating a quiet atmosphere to remember the lives lost to cancer.
While the Relay For Life’s annual event was canceled in June because of the coronavirus and instead held virtually, the actual sight of the white luminaria bags, lit from within by glow sticks, still drew up to 50 people during two separate viewings.
Preregistration was required for the event at the museum to stay within the state’s social distancing requirements.
The bags were set up in 10 different rows along the gentle rise and slope of the hill, allowing for plenty of space for patrons to walk through the rows and view the bags while keeping a safe distance from others.
The geographic nature of the hill created a symbolic setting, as Britney Toth, the American Cancer Society’s senior community development manager pointed out, because of the “rises and falls of a survivor’s journey.”
To be able to hold the nationwide fundraising event for cancer research during the time of a pandemic was even more imperative to Mim Fawcett, the museum’s executive director.
“Cancer can’t be put on hold,” Fawcett said.
Some of the bags had been shown in the museum’s February exhibit “Luminaria,” but the majority of the bags had been prepared for the Relay For Life in June prior to its cancellation.
While many luminaria bags were decorated with a simple “In Memory Of” and the person’s name, others featured cut-out designs from February’s exhibit.
Some bags also had photos of the loved one who died of cancer.
The museum was also open for anyone wishing to go inside and view the “8 Visions” exhibit.
Nicholas Odoell of Auburn, whose mother’s artwork was part of “8 Visions,” was also pleased to see that the Relay For Life’s luminaria bags could still be shown, albeit in a different way with social distancing during a pandemic.
“I still felt connected to the people and the stories of the luminaria, and you really did feel the families’ stories coming through as you walked through it, and the lives we’ve lost,” he said.
Barbara Benoit, the event chair, was also thankful the luminaria display was still able to be held, even in a new setting.
“It’s a smaller version of what we usually do, but it’s still the same meaning,” Benoit said.
