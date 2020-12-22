SEEKONK -- In light of the anticipated increased quarantining after the holiday break, the school department will extend remote classes through Jan. 11, school Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Tuesday.
The district went remote this week and was previously scheduled to return to the in-person hybrid model Jan. 4 following the holiday vacation.
But after consulting with the local board of health and the school committee, town officials decided it was better to extend the remote classes to Jan. 11 due to the expected increase in quarantining after the holiday break, Drolet said in a press release.
The remote learning model will provide a structure that is most conducive to student learning and health for the first week in January, Drolet said.
"We are concerned that operating in our current hybrid model with high numbers of students and staff quarantining after the holiday break would negatively impact our ability to teach the majority of our students," Drolet said.
"There is no replacement for in-person learning and the connections between teachers and students and their peers. We remain committed to in-person learning," Drolet said.
Since August, the school department developed plans for remote, hybrid, and full in-person classes. Drolet said officials knew there would be times when the district would have to temporarily shift to remote learning if COVID-19 infection rates increased.
"I have been proud of the work of our teachers, administrators, and all staff. Our entire school community, which includes our students and families and staff, have done a commendable job following the rules and guidelines related to keeping our students and staff safe," Drolet said.
Building principals were to share remote learning schedules with families by the close of school on Wednesday.
The district has been in the hybrid learning model since the start of the school year.
Earlier this year, both Aitken Elementary School and Seekonk High School temporarily shifted to the remote learning model.
In the case of the high school, the building was unable to effectively operate due to the high number of faculty and staff required to quarantine as a result of being identified as close contacts of individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Aitken started the first two weeks of the school year in the remote learning model due to delays in its building expansion project.
Special education students who attend placements outside of the Seekonk Public Schools will continue to be transported and participate in-person unless notified by their program/service provider.
