Educating special needs students has always come with its own special set of challenges, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, a host of new ones has set in.
“Some days you feel like you’re trying to homeschool your own special needs child even though you never set out to do that,” observes Sammi Robertson of North Attleboro, whose 20-year-old son Bailey is a student in the 12-plus program at North Attleboro High School.
“It’s difficult for parents to really keep them engaged the longer this has gone on,” Robertson said. “Looking at everything on the computer, and no in-person stimulation, and even though there’s Google Hangouts, it’s a struggle.”
Bailey’s program, which serves students ages 18-22 and offers a mix of vocational training, life skills education and community outings, is now pretty much confined to the computer.
Google Hangouts gives kids a chance to see their peers and educators and offers parents a chance to see the other families, but it’s not the same, Robertson said.
“He misses everybody,” she added. “He really does.”
In Norton, the families of special needs students have adjusted to the reality of closed schools. But Jeanne M. Sullivan, director of pupil personnel services, said the district found that remote learning comes with a learning curve.
“In the beginning, we learned families were feeling overwhelmed by the amount of communication we were sending out. People complained it was too much each week and so we adjusted it and now we send out a biweekly plan,” Sullivan said.
Families are coping with a lot right now and she believes learning goals need to be realistic.
“We are sensitive that families are facing significant challenges in all this,” Sullivan said. “Someone may have suffered a job loss, some kids present more difficulty than others, some have significant issues. So as staff we try to be really flexible at this time.”
Does she worry about loss of motivation for special needs students?
“I’m very concerned about it,” Sullivan said. “The thing we work the hardest at is keeping our students engaged. Remote learning makes that difficult.”
In Attleboro, a primary challenge has been the difficulty many special needs students have with bringing the activities of the classroom into their home.
“OCD is a big issue,” says Ivone R. Medeiros, director of Special Education and Student Support Services of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
Common in many disability students, it’s marked by inflexibility to a change to routine, place, activity and use of device.
But Attleboro parents, it turns out, are helping each other troubleshoot those types of problems and others by engaging in social media parent groups to swap information.
“What we’re finding is parents are giving help and support to each other through social media, and that’s been one of the positives for us,” said Medeiros, a 30-year veteran in special education.
All in all, she said it’s a tribute to everyone that things are running as well as they are, considering the short time frame that was involved.
“It was all so abrupt!” Ivone said. “And then we had to create this and make all these adjustments. None of that is really captured in all the forms and compliance documents.”
The emotional toll all this has taken can’t be underestimated, and Medeiros sees it in her teams as well as the students.
“It’s been heartbreaking for staff and kids and especially when it became official that we weren’t going back for the rest of the year,” she said. “Even though we knew it was coming, that was very tough. Teachers have had to go back and pack up classrooms, and children had things in lockers and classrooms. That takes a toll.”
And what lies ahead for school districts for the fall?
“For me, it will just be about what we need to meet kids where they are at that time, and we will plan accordingly,” Medeiros said.
