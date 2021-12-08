NORTH ATTLEBORO — A return to class shutdowns or remote learning is not in the cards, even with rising cases of coronavirus reported over the past month, the superintendent of schools says.
John Antonucci told members of the school committee Monday night that people in town may be asking, “Would we ever go remote again?”
“The short answer is no,” he said.
North Attleboro, along with the rest of the school districts in the state, shut down in the spring of 2020 as government officials tried to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. When schools reopened the following September, North Attleboro opted for a hybrid model, with part of the student body in class and the rest learning from home on any given day.
Under state guidelines, schools reopened to full in-class instruction this year, although with masks required for students and staff.
Although the state Education Department has said remote education “is not an option” unless a district has set up a remote learning academy, some schools have responded to COVID-19 outbreaks with a return to remote classes.
According to Antonucci, local schools saw 61 cases of the virus in November. But, he added, “There were 80 towns with higher rates than ours.”
“Remote classes are not even an option,” the superintendent said. “I feel pretty good about how we are handling it.”
