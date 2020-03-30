MANSFIELD — Covidien, the medical products manufacturer formerly headquartered here, played a major part in a nearly decade-old federal government program that attempted to increase the nation’s supply of ventilators but was ultimately abandoned, a published report says.
However, Medtronic, the corporation that purchased Covidien five years ago, says the New York Times story lacked key information.
A weekend story in the Times recounted the failure of what was called Project Aura, an attempt by public health officials to address a shortage of the breathing-assistance machines. A shortage of the devices has now become a major issue in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Times, the plan was to build inexpensive portable devices to deploy in case of a major disease outbreak.
“Money was budgeted. A federal contract was signed. Work got underway. And then things suddenly veered off course. A multibillion-dollar maker of medical devices bought the small California company that had been hired to design the new machines. The project ultimately produced zero ventilators,” the Times reported.
The “multibillion-dollar maker of medical devices” was Covidien, which until it was purchased in 2015 in a $43-billion deal with Dublin, Ireland-based Medtronic, had its executive headquarters in Cabot Business Park. Medtronic still has some operations there.
According to the Times, in 2012, Covidien purchased a small, Costa Mesa, Calif., company called Newport Medical that had agreed to a deal a few years before in expectation of adding potentially thousands of ventilators to the national stockpile.
Covidien, after acquiring Newport, asked for more funding for the project and assigned Newport executives to new roles away from the project, the Times story said, and by 2014 the government canceled the contract after Covidien expressed its desire to be free from it.
However, Medtronic, in a statement released after the Times’ story was published, said that after buying the company Covidien learned that Newport’s ventilator had what it called “significant gaps” in both cost and performance.
Covidien was unable to address the gaps it saw and determined that it could not deliver the product close to the cost required by the contract. On top of that, the ventilator did not win FDA approval for use on infants, which was required in the contract, Medtronic said, adding that this took place before Medtronic acquired Covidien.
“In November 2013, Newport/Covidien and the government mutually agreed to end the contract,” Medtronic said Monday. “The government retained ownership of all equipment, tooling, and intellectual property rights in the event the government were to pursue the project with another manufacturer. To our knowledge, no one has provided such a ventilator to the government to date.”
Also on Monday, Medtronic announced it was ramping up its own ventilator production and is publicly sharing the design specifications for its Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to allow other companies to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing.
“This ventilator’s ability to be used in a range of care settings, as well as its technology and design, make it a solid ventilation solution for manufacturers, inventors, start-ups, and academic institutions seeking to quickly ramp up ventilator design and production,” the company said.
It was unclear how local Medtronic facilities are involved in the response to the coronavirus. Calls to Medtronic spokespeople on Monday were not returned.
According to the Associated Press, even with increased production from all ventilator makers, the U.S. might not have enough of the life-saving machines. U.S. hospitals have about 65,000 ventilators that are sophisticated enough to treat critical coronavirus patients. It could probably cobble together a total of 170,000, including simpler devices, to help with the crisis, one expert says.
A doctor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center estimates that 960,000 people in the U.S. will need to be on ventilators, which feed oxygen into the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems through a tube inserted down the throat.
Doctors hope social distancing will stop a huge number of people from getting sick simultaneously, flattening the curve of the illness so they can use one ventilator to treat multiple patients.
