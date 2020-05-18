ATTLEBORO — As the coronavirus pandemic swept across America, facilities for one of the largest nursing home chains in the nation violated rules intended to stop its spread, the Washington Post reported over the weekend.
Life Care Centers of America has more than 200 facilities nationwide, with 15 in Massachusetts, including one in Attleboro. The local 123-bed facility, at 969 Park St. near LaSalette Shrine was not cited in the lengthy Post report, which was based on federal inspection data.
However, another of the privately held company’s sites, Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, was singled out. There, the Post reported, several staff members said employees were not given critical information about the growing crisis and the facility was short of help, even as the crisis developed.
The Post said it obtained inspection reports for 26 Life Care homes from the federal agency that regulates nursing homes, as well as the state of Michigan and Life Care. In 16 inspections, regulators found no deficiencies.
The Post said government inspectors found breakdowns in infection control and prevention in at least 10 Life Care nursing homes inspected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state, which suffered the country’s first reported outbreak of coronavirus in February, is not part of that total.
According to the Post, there is no way to tell if infections and deaths at Life Care facilities are higher than at other chains — or how often other chains have been cited for violations after the pandemic began. Nursing homes across the country have been hit particularly hard, the Post said. About 1 in 4 have reported at least one case of the coronavirus which is particularly lethal for the old and infirm., according to a Post analysis.
The Tennessee-based company, in its defense, has said that no amount of preparation could have kept the virus at bay and that administrators worked early and often with health authorities to contain the spread of infection. (A phone call requesting comment on the Post report from the director of Life Care Center of Attleboro was not returned on Monday.)
According to the Post’s report: “At multiple Life Care homes, inspectors documented lapses in infection control through observations, medical records and interviews with staff members and patients. Federal standards for nursing homes cover everything from food safety to residents’ rights.”
In the past three years, the Post reported, dozens of Life Care homes received below-average staffing ratings or were flagged during inspections for not having enough nurses to properly care for patients, according to CMS. And in 2016, without admitting liability, the company agreed to a settlement with the Justice Department in 2016 for $145 million — the largest settlement with a skilled nursing chain in the department’s history, the Post said.
At the Nashoba Valley facility in Littleton, several caregivers told The Post they had no time to wash their hands, change soiled linens or help immobile patients get out of bed. One nursing aide said she found herself caring for 30 patients at once.
The local state representative and later a member of Congress tried to get a response from the company with little success, the Post said. In April, U.S. Rep Lori Trahan, D-Lowell., finally asked the Massachusetts National Guard if troops could test residents for the coronavirus. The next day, guardsmen tested more than 80 residents. By then, 10 residents and one nurse had died of the virus.
According to records from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as of Monday all of the Life Care facilities in the state, including the one in Attleboro, have more than 30 known cases of the coronavirus among residents or staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.