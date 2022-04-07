Area communities will see a number of local projects funded by the state Legislature’s recent approval of federal aid funds.
“It has been a challenging couple of years for the cities and towns that we represent in the legislature,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said. “As we turn the corner on the public health crisis and rebuild from the economic downturn, it is vital that we direct much needed resources to priorities that we all benefit from.”
The money, coming from the American Rescue Plan Act along with surplus cash from last fiscal year, for example, will see two large local initiatives funded in Mansfield.
The sum of $100,000 will be go toward preliminary design of a downtown “intergenerational public facility” in the former police station on West Street for use by seniors in the community. It will also provide opportunities for shared community spaces, including a center for a community food pantry.
The select board voted in August 2021 to move forward and prioritize building the facility.
Additionally, the appropriations provide $50,000 in funding for improvements to recreational facilities and fields at the Otis Baseball Complex in Mansfield, which annually hosts the Mansfield Tournament featuring youth teams from neighboring communities and towns across southeastern Massachusetts.
“The underlying bill that we passed will ensure that funding is available for the most critical needs, including public health, public safety, local aid, housing, transportation and education; however, it is important that we also remain cognizant of the important local programs that provide a sense of normalcy in our communities,” Feeney said.
Feeney cited the efforts of state Reps. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, Edward “Ted” Philips, D-Sharon and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, all of whom represent parts of Mansfield, in securing wide-spread, bi-partisan support for the legislation.
In addition, the legislation provides:
- $300,000 to New Hope in Attleboro for the development of a domestic violence shelter and services to support survivors of domestic violence and to be used to combine New Hope’s two aging and decrepit shelters into one upgraded facility.
- $100,000 for signal and sewer infrastructure upgrades to support up to 250 affordable senior housing units at the Walnut Street property through the Foxboro Housing Authority.
- $50,000 for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in North Attleboro to provide assistance to individuals of all ages and their families experiencing emotional and financial hardships due to a cancer diagnosis.
In her district, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, reported funding for these projects:
- $100,000 for North Attleboro to renovate the former Allen Avenue School to serve as a hub for regional food pantries, including food access in neighboring towns such as Plainville and Wrentham.
- $100,000 for a new water well in Plainville.
- $150,000 for public water supply research and installation in Wrentham.
- $100,000 for development of a town center wastewater treatment plant in Norfolk.