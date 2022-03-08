It’s two years on and many are ready to move on from the coronavirus pandemic.
That was definitely the mood late one recent weekday afternoon at the Pleasant Street Bar & Grille in Attleboro, which is wedged into a triangular piece of property next to the MBTA commuter rail line and a spur-line for freight.
Commuter trains, which were sometimes nearly empty during the pandemic, rumble past it on a regular schedule, bringing people to and from work. They’re a little fuller now.
The T’s downtown Attleboro parking lot was nearly empty during the pandemic as people were laid off or worked from home. But it’s beginning to fill up once again as the world inches its way back to a more normal way of living.
During the week of Feb. 28, when the mask mandate was finally lifted in schools, a reporter dropped by the Pleasant Street Bar & Grille. A dozen or so people had stopped in for cold beer in a tall mug after work.
It was a happy crowd. The day was done and it was time for fun.
And when one man was asked if he’s ready to move on from coronavirus, it prompted a unified response from the bar a couple of feet away: “YES!”
The question was asked to a guy named Richard Tetu who was sitting at a table with two buddies.
“We’re sick of it,” Tetu said, who added some words that family newspapers don’t print. “Everybody is.”
He’s had it with mandates for masks and vaccines.
The wiry 59-year-old from Pawtucket works as a machine operator.
His company closed for one week at the beginning of the pandemic, but has been open since/
Tetu was critical of vaccine mandates in general.
“The mandates suck, because if you got (the virus and survived) you had better immunity, better than a booster,” he said.
And most people who were made ill by the virus did survive.
In area covered by The Sun Chronicle, about 1% of the 37,281 who fell ill died from the disease and the vast majority were older people or people with underlying conditions.
But now the medical world knows how to better protect older people and those with underlying conditions.
There are treatments that work and there are vaccines.
Medical experts say vaccines, especially for those most at risk, play a key role in helping them live if they get sick.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, the average age of those dying from the disease is 75 and the most recent statistics show that 86% of deaths from coronavirus were among those 60 and older, which is the age group that also had the fewest number of cases.
Daniel Souza is 55 and works as a plasterer.
He lives in Attleboro and avoided the virus until this past Thanksgiving.
His wife is a nurse and was vaccinated, but she got the virus, too.
The omicron variant was not deterred by vaccines, although the vaccines have been shown to lessen its effect and shorten its duration of illness.
He wasn’t vaccinated and suffered with headaches which, he said, “wiped him out for a month.”
The virus caused a rash on his body, but he got rid of it by taking doctor-prescribed steroids.
He’s not against vaccines, just mandates.
“People can do what they want,” he said.
Fred Jameison is 60 and lives in Norton.
He has a different take.
For him, caution is still the by-word.
“I think it’s serious and we’ve got to pay attention to it,” he said. “I think we’ve got to be careful. For some of the older folks it may be the last straw.”
However, normalcy is coming back.
“I think we’re going to get back to somewhat normal,” he said.
But not all people will be quick to come back.
For some, fear runs deep.
“I think some people will always be wearing masks,” Jameison said.
Sandra Leal is 70 and lives in Pawtucket.
She was enjoying some lunch with a friend at Morin’s Diner on South Main Street in Attleboro that same day.
Like many, she wants to move on, but with care.
“I’m still going to wear a mask in the market when it’s busy,” she said.
Her friend, Rhonda Perreault, 62, of Attleboro, said she had the virus, but with very mild symptoms.
“It’s not going away,” she said. “We have to learn to live with it.”
Two guys sitting in the bar area at Morin’s wanted to remain anonymous.
Both are from Attleboro and both are in sales.
Maybe they were supposed to be selling something in the middle of the afternoon.
One was 41 and the other was 42.
“I think everybody is ready to move on,” the 42-year-old said.
The 41-year-old said whatever direction that takes them, is fine with him.
“If people want to wear a mask in order to feel safer, I’m all for it,” he said. “If you are sick, stay home.”
Another group of four was sitting at a table by the window.
It was their first foray into a world that’s steadily becoming more vaccinated and into a world that has recorded the lowest coronavirus case totals in months.
“This is the first time we’ve been out since it hit,” said Ray Howard, 60, of Attleboro. “Before we’d order food to take out.”
His wife, Ann Howard, is 60.
“We all took the shots, but still got coronavirus,” she said.
They were eating lunch in the middle of the afternoon because they knew few would be there, but it was still time to get out and about.
Steve Caddick is 71 and lives in Seekonk.
“I can’t afford to spend another year or two sitting around,” he said.
“We’re ready to do some things,” Caddick said, noting that it still may be too early to go to a rock concert.
He’d consider a cruise though.
“We want to live a little,” Caddick said. “We like being around people and we haven’t been.”
Paul Dion, 75, an Attleboro resident, was sitting at Morin’s counter enjoying a burger.
He works part time at Attleboro Public Library and he said it’s time — time to move on.
The wearing of masks annoyed him the most, but now it’s not required under most circumstances.
“I’m definitely ready to move on,” he said. “I had COVID and I didn’t even know I had it.”
Over at the YMCA in North Attleboro, masking is now optional for fully vaccinated people.
But the watchword there is caution as well.
The unvaccinated are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.
“As recommended by the Department of Public Health, we strongly encourage unvaccinated staff and members to continue wearing masks when inside our facilities,” a message sent to members said. “Children ages 2-4 who can safely and appropriately wear, remove and handle face coverings are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while at our YMCA, however this is at the families’ discretion.”
While most seem ready to move on from the virus, does that mean they’ll ignore future advice if there’s another surge?
Dr. Brian Patel, vice president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, thinks most people will follow whatever guidance is issued.
“I do hope that if there is another significant surge and guidance is re-instated for that time period to reduce the spread of COVID-19, people will temporarily return to appropriate infection control practices including social distancing and mask wearing,” he said in an email. “As long as these measures are not a permanent part of people’s life and are re-instated temporarily as appropriate during times of significant increased incidence of COVID-19, I do think most people will comply with the guidance.”