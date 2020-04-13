WRENTHAM — The state is now testing residents and staff of group homes and developmental centers, including the Wrentham Developmental Center, for the coronavirus.
The state started the testing over the weekend after repeated calls for testing from the Massachusetts Coalition for Families and Advocates, a spokesperson for the advocacy group said Monday.
State officials began testing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers Sunday through a combination of mobile and drive-through testing sites, according to the organization.
The advocacy group maintains that group homes are susceptible to the virus.
Staff at the Wrentham center were given the option Sunday of getting tested at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, but most were opting to be tested at the center, according to the organization.
There were 235 residents at the Wrentham center and 117 residents at the Hogan Center in Danvers as of the start of the current fiscal year, it said.
There are currently 1,066 residents of state-operated group homes throughout the state, according to state Department of Developmental Services.
The state also has corporate provider-operated group homes, but it was unclear whether those would be included, according to David Kassel, a spokesperson for the coalition.
There are 2,100 provider-run group homes around the state, housing more than 7,800 residents, according to DDS.
According to media reports, 122 residents and 150 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and there were three deaths at state Department of Developmental Services facilities.
The coalition and the Wrentham Family Association have also called for distribution of personal protective equipment in the developmental centers and group homes, and that plans for quarantining and isolating be made for those who test positive.
