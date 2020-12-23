Food and the holidays go together like, well, turkey and stuffing.
From Tiny Tim’s Christmas pudding to the classic Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, celebrating the season means sharing good things to eat with friends and family.
That becomes a little harder if you are trying to run a restaurant during a pandemic.
Area restaurateurs have had an up-and-down struggle since businesses were slammed with the state’s stay-at-home orders in March.
Many survived on takeout or delivery orders and then, over the summer, some were able to take advantage of warmer weather to offer outdoor dining. After that, they were able to ease into a period where the state allowed larger parties — up to 10 people — to dine together.
Now a combination of winter’s weather and a surge in coronavirus cases is putting a chill on their hope for recovery.
The state is imposing new limits on businesses, including restaurants, limiting them to 25 percent of capacity. (It had already scaled back the 10-person customer limit to parties of six.)
Doctors, public health officials and some lawmakers have been pressuring the governor to take even stronger steps, including ending indoor restaurant dining, as cases surge.
Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week called the latest move a “bridge” to widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the first doses of which have already been administered to 26,000 workers in health care settings.
The 25 percent capacity limit goes into effect Saturday and applies to restaurants, health clubs, casinos, museums, theaters, retailers and other businesses, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. It also applies to houses of worship and libraries.
Workers and staff don’t count against the capacity limit.
The people who run local restaurants seem as though they are resigned to try to make the best of the latest limitations.
“We are going to hang in there,” says John Morin, co-owner of Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill in the center of Attleboro. He says the restaurant — which his family has been running for over 100 years — will spread diners out as best they can.
“It’s going to be pretty tough,” he says, but “we are looking to going forward.”
Individual takeout orders continue to be a lifeline. About 200 meals will be going out Christmas Eve, he said.
And outdoor dining in the parking lot under one of the Morin’s Fine Catering tents ended in November. The diner still has its patio, but Morin notes it’s getting too cold for even the hardiest customers.
Several restaurants at Patriot Place in Foxboro have tackled that problem by setting up clear plastic domes — igloo dining, they are calling it — that can accommodate six patrons each and are thoroughly sanitized between meals.
“The feedback we’ve gotten from our guests since implementing the igloos has been overwhelmingly positive, and reservations have been in high demand,” according to Brian Earley, vice president and general manager at Patriot Place.
“We are thankful for the constant support and loyalty of our guests, and are excited to offer them this fun new dining option throughout the winter,” he wrote in an emailed statement.
One bright spot may be a small business relief plan Baker introduced on Wednesday.
The $668 million plan “will go to restaurants, retailers, and other businesses that have been hit hard by COVID,” Baker said.
Steve Clark of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, an industry group, says these businesses need relief that is long overdue.
“Restaurants are in the business of supporting the community and now we need the community to support our restaurants and their employees. Restaurant operations of all shapes and sizes need an economic recovery plan. We can’t increase regulations, without an increase in economic support,” he said in an email.
“Unfortunately, it is likely that these additional regulatory restrictions will further force people to gather privately and unregulated over the next two weeks, which is the opposite of the pleadings of the government”
At the Mad Moose Saloon in downtown North Attleboro, co-owner Cecile Weeman sounded a note of concern.
Now that outdoor dining is done, she said, the restaurant’s indoor seating will be limited to 22 people.
“That’s nothing. We are already down because of the way we have to space tables,” she said.
It makes what is usually a festive time a dismal prospect. “People come home to visit, they like to go out. They can’t do that,” Weeman says.
Some patrons don’t grasp why they can’t plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the restaurant.
The state’s proposed aid to small businesses, including restaurants, could help, she said.
“I’m going to look into that,” Weeman said, noting the business has accessed programs like the Payroll Protection Plan. “That goes like a flash.”
“I feel bad for my Moose family and for people who can’t enjoy what they had been before. We all need to enjoy things,” she said. “I keep on thinking, how much worse can it get? I don’t know. It’s like a big black hole.”
