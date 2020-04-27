NORTH ATTLEBORO — Denise Dulude worked at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Boston for more than 37 years before retiring in January.
But now the registered nurse is back on the front lines and sharing her years of expertise to help staff and veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.
She is the first retiree to come back to work since the Boston VA received a waiver to rehire health care workers and bolster the force serving veterans.
Dulude, 60, says her family — including her husband, an electrician, and her daughter, 20, a college student in Georgia — was concerned about her going back to work now.
“They were a little nervous but supportive,” she said. “But you can’t have this big crisis and have this experience and not want to contribute.”
Before her retirement, she had been the nurse manager of the outpatient specialties clinic at the West Roxbury VA site.
Dulude, who got her nursing degree at the University of Rhode Island, is a Rhode Island native who lived in Wrentham before moving to North Attleboro 15 years ago.
She is using her experience to stock, inventory, rotate and manage personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, gloves and face shields. She also manages support staff for the units of VA Boston Health Care System caring for patients who have tested positive for the disease.
Although she had only been away for a few months, Dulude said there have been big changes at the facilities, particularly the VA hospital in West Roxbury, where she’s working now.
“There has been a lot of work to make the...wards safe,” she said. “All have to have negative air pressure. There have been a lot of changes to make everybody safe to work there.”
“For the past 37 years, I remained committed to delivering the best care to our nation’s heroes; those who selflessly answered the call of this country,” Dulude added. “It’s now my time to return and answer the call to help care for veterans.”
The waiver authority by the federal government’s Office of Personnel Management to bring back retirees expires after one year.
“This action helps give the department surge capacity as needed,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. “On behalf of all the veterans we serve, I thank OPM for its quick action and invite our retired health care workers to consider coming back to VA during this crucial time.”
Retired VA clinicians interested in returning to work with veterans can email VHABHSRetireeRecallCOVID19@va.gov.
“I could stay for a year or until the pandemic is under control. It just depends on what they need,” Dulude said.
