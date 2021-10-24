NORTH ATTLEBORO — A review of goals for Town Manager Michael Borg will be on the agenda for the town council when it holds its regular meeting at town hall Monday.
Borg, a former Army officer, was picked in March of 2020 as the first person to hold the town’s top executive post under its new charter. He received high praise last month for leading the town through the pandemic during the council’s evaluations of his first full contract year.
The council will review its own goals as well.
Other business on the agenda includes a discussion of how to spend the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic relief funding, as well as a strategy for the town’s free cash.
The state recently certified over $5.5 million in free cash during the recent audit for fiscal year 2021. The town has received the first portion of ARPA funding of $1.536 million. That’s 50% of the town’s funding allocation. It can apply for the balance next July.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the lower meeting room at town hall. It will be broadcast on North TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.