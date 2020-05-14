ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution ring that ended last year with his arrest in Attleboro.
The sentence for Robert Soucy, 26, of Providence, was handed down in U.S. District Court in Boston and will be followed by six years of probation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Soucy was arrested May 2, 2019 at a location in Attleboro where he sold an undercover agent two small bags, one containing fentanyl and one he said contained heroin, according to court records.
The bag Soucy said contained heroin was tested and was actually less than half-a-gram of carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer that is 100 times more potent that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, according to court records.
Soucy, who authorities say in court papers was a "runner" for the leader of the drug ring, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
He was arrested by Attleboro police and agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Attleboro Detective Ayman Kafel wrote the affidavit for the charges against the target of the investigation, identified as Moises Rodrigues of Pawtucket, according to court records.
Rodrigues is scheduled to plead guilty July 9 to similar charges.
Soucy's lawyer, Derege Demissie of Cambridge, recommended his client be sentenced to the eight months he has already served awaiting trial followed by two years of probation, according to court records.
He asked Judge Allison Burroughs to sentence his client to home confinement for any additional prison time she imposed, citing the coronavirus threat in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Ricci argued that Soucy had a significant criminal record and asked for up to 18 months in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.