Richard S. Pimble, a Vietnam-era veteran, was one of the first in The Sun Chronicle area to die of coronavirus.
A longtime resident of Attleboro, he was 79 and a resident of a nursing home when he passed on April 9 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
He was survived by his wife, Leah.
His son Ricky of Seekonk has fond memories of his truck-driving dad who worked two jobs to support his family.
He was a man who knew what was important.
“He was awesome,” Ricky Pimble said. “He always found time to play baseball with me.”
Pimble was a big baseball fan.
The New York Yankees were his team and Mickey Mantle was his favorite player.
But there was more. He was a dad who took the role seriously.
“He was so supportive of whatever I did,” Ricky said. “He was always there for me.”
His obituary noted his grandchildren were “the light of his life” and kindness was woven into his character.
“Above all Richard was a kind man,” the tribute said. “He always thought of others and was a gentle soul.”
