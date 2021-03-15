Robert Ruest was a barber who loved his community.
Just one step into the downtown North Attleboro shop he operated for over 20 years, and that was clear. “Bob the Barber,” as he became known, clipped the wallet-size senior portraits he received from his regulars across the mirrors of his salon, proudly displaying the town’s newest graduates.
Decades later, as his daughter Dianne Philbrick sorted through Bob’s belongings after his death, she found the photos stacked in neat piles, bound together by rubber bands among his things.
“He just loved his town, his North Attleboro, his people,” Philbrick said.
Bob died on April 25 at 96.
He took a bad fall on March 11, just as coronavirus picked up across the country, and entered rehabilitation treatment at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro. Then, he contracted the virus himself.
Philbrick, who lives in Sandwich, said she talked to her father every day before his diagnosis. He didn’t understand what was going on, or why she couldn’t visit him amid the lockdowns.
But after he tested positive for coronavirus, he declined rapidly and her calls went unanswered.
“I never got to say goodbye to him,” Philbrick said.
But she is comforted that he lived a long and “wonderful” life in the town that he loved.
Bob was a junior in high school when he joined the Navy with his four brothers, and was later discharged with a World War II Victory Medal American Area Ribbon.
When he returned, he married and raised his two daughters in North Attleboro, working as a barber and, later, a postman.
He loved golfing and bowling with friends and watching New England sports with his family.
And even in retirement, Bob was active. He took up ballroom dancing and routinely took his morning newspaper to a nearby McDonalds “just to get out of the house,” Philbrick said.
He still drove, even at 96, until the day he fell and always joked that canes and walkers were for “old people.”
And he loved sharing stories of his beloved North Attleboro with his three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
“He never slowed down,” Philbrick said. “He loved life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.