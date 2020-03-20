MANSFIELD -- Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Rose Garden Coffeehouse has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, including its April 18 show featuring John Gorka and its May 16 season finale featuring Peter Mulvey.
Tickets sold for the Gorka show have been refunded through the Eventbrite ticketing platform. The Mulvey show has been rescheduled to April 17, 2021. Tickets sold for it will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The annual Performing Songwriter Competition, which also was to be held on May 16, will be rescheduled to Sept. 19, 2020.
Anyone with questions may email Steve Ide, the Rose Garden’s artistic director, at steve@rosegardenfolk.com.
