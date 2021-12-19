With days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army’s iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign is struggling to meet its fundraising goals as communities continue to battle the pandemic and the needs of individuals and families escalate.
Donations to the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division’s red kettles are down by more than 20% compared to last year at this time, the nonprofit says.
Canceled fundraising events, closed stores, less in-person shopping, and market volatility are contributing to the shortfall, officials say.
Now in its 131st year, the national drive raises money for essential programs and services provided throughout the year, and the state division has a goal to raise $3 million for those in need.
During this holiday season the Salvation Army, thanks to volunteers and donors, has been helping some of the most vulnerable who continue to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic and poverty.
That effort includes distributing Thanksgiving meals, gift cards for Christmas dinner, and Christmas toys for children.
Since March 2020, the Salvation Army has provided more than 23 million meals across the state.
“Our work is not possible without the support of our communities and citizens making donations,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, General Secretary of the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “As the end of the season quickly approaches, I am as hopeful as ever that once again, we will all come together to make sure those in need have access to the services, support, and donations they need. If you have the means to do so, please make a donation and help make our work possible.”
The Salvation Army estimates it will need $175 million — almost 50% more than raised last year — to help needy across the country.
Each year it helps over 30 million people by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
Anyone interested in donating should visit salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.
