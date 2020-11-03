NORTH ATTLEBORO — He’ll be jolly, he’ll be merry and he’ll be masked.
A socially-distanced Santa Claus visit will be available at Emerald Square, starting the day after Thanksgiving.
The Simon Santa Photo Experience will also be available at several of the other locations owned by Simon Property Group, the company announced on Monday, including the Auburn Mall, Cape Cod Mall and South Shore Plaza.
Santa will be available for socially-distanced visits until Christmas Eve. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reservations are required and families can reserve a spot by logging on to simonsanta.com.
Santa arrives at Emerald Square on Friday, Nov. 27. He’ll be at some other Simon properties as early as Nov. 20, however.
Brookfield Properties, the second largest mall operator in the country, mostly outside of New England, announced last month that Santa would be in 134 of its more than 150 malls.
But Macy’s said in September that for the first time in 158 years, children would not be able to visit with Santa at its flagship store in New York City, an experience enshrined in the classic 1947 movie “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Simon at the time said there would be a Santa at its malls but released no details.
The uncertainty is not only hard on children. USA Today reported earlier in the fall that Santa bookings will be down “anywhere from 25% to 40%’’ according to Mitch Allen, founder of HireSanta.com, which has roughly 2,000 entertainers to portray Santa Claus at events and venues worldwide.
Simon, the largest mall operator in the country, temporarily shut all 175 of its U.S. malls and outlets in March, including Emerald Square and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It was reported to have furloughed about 30 percent of its workforce. It began to gradually reopen its Massachusetts properties in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.