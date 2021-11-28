NORTH ATTLEBORO -- It seemed like a gift from the heavens that snow showers were falling during North Attleboro’s 66th annual Santa Parade, which was back in full swing on Sunday afternoon after a truncated celebration of the previous year.
As far down North Washington Street as the eye could see, excited children, eager adults and even several family pets lined the sidewalks, bundled up in warm clothes or holding hot drinks.
The light snow added an extra boost to the event, with many children trying to catch snowflakes on their tongues while waiting for the parade to begin.
In 2020, while the pandemic was still holding fast to the region, the annual downtown festivities had been a little different with a “drive-thru” Santa parade.
It had worked, but it wasn’t quite the same.
“Everyone did the best they could to keep the holiday magic going,” said Jen Fellmann of North Attleboro, who came with her children to Sunday’s parade. “This is great. There’s nothing like being back.”
Fellmann was joined by her best friend Rachelle Carges of North Attleboro, whose 8-year-old daughter Isla proudly wore a Santa hat.
Carges was also anticipating seeing her 10-year-old son Tucker on the town’s fifth-grade Jets football float. The team recently won the state’s football championship, beating Charlton-Dudley 26-12.
Waiting for the parade was just as exciting for Carges and Fellmann as it was for their children.
“I think it’s great to have something to do as a family to kick off the holiday season,” Carges said.
As for the snow shower, Carges exclaimed, “It’s adding an amazing touch.”
Shortly after 3 p.m., the sirens of the police cars and fire trucks heralded the start of the parade. An hour passed easily as children and adults waved to the passing floats and members of the community from various organizations such as the senior center, parade division sponsors W.H.Riley & Sons, and Mackie’s Family Restaurant, and the First Baptist Church.
Joining the parade were the pupils of Edge Dance Academy, Starline School of Dance, Encore Dance Academy, and Tri-Alpha Gymnastics, all of whom entertained the crowds with routines to “Run Run Rudolph” and a remix of “O Christmas Tree.”
Other participants in the parade included Jordan Lee Performance Horses, over a dozen vintage cars, the town’s Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, triumphant members of the 5th-grade Jets football team, and the NAHS marching band, color guard, cheerleaders and youth hockey team.
The jolly old elf himself, waving from a vintage fire truck, brought up the rear a few feet behind the marching band, sending cheers and applause rising from the crowd. The closer he came to the town hall, the louder the children’s excited screams became.
Even as the skies darkened and the temperature dropped, there were plenty of young and old patrons left to follow Santa Claus en masse to the gazebo as soon as he stepped off the fire truck.
Before Santa threw the switch for the tree lighting, the first candle of the Menorah was lit as the parade coincided with the first night of Hanukkah.
Neil Lambert, chairman of the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro Santa Parade, praised the crowd for their attendance, saying it was “one of the largest in recent history.”
“Welcome back!” Lambert told the patrons. “I think we had a phenomenal parade.”
The grand marshal was well-known North Attleboro native Mark Gilmore.
Other sponsors included Bristol County Savings Bank, and for the tree lighting, Box Seats Restaurant.
