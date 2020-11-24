ATTLEBORO — The Santander Bank branch in the city’s downtown was locked up tight Tuesday in the run-up to a busy day of commerce due to a potential COVID-19 exposure. It won’t reopen until after the long holiday weekend, a bank spokesperson said.
The branch at 16 Park St. was dark at mid-day, and patrons told The Sun Chronicle it had been closed as of Tuesday morning.
“The branch in downtown Attleboro is temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 case,” a Santander Bank spokesperson said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon. “We are following our protocols for notification, employee quarantine, as well as disinfection of the facility, which is expected to reopen Dec. 2.”
The company would not say if the potential case involved a customer or employee.
A sign on the front door to the lobby said the bank would be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, but another sign said “Open” next to the locked door.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no postings outside the building that indicated why the office was closed, as is customary in times of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.